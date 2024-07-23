sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:25 IST, July 23rd 2024

Govt Proposes to Enhance Import Duty by 5 Percent on Telecom Gear Motherboard

The government has proposed to increase import duty on motherboards, technically called printed circuit boards, by 5 per cent in the Union Budget

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Republic
14:25 IST, July 23rd 2024