Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday appealed to the Naxalites to join the mainstream by leaving the path of violence, and said his government was open to holding a dialogue with them.

The BJP government in the state will fulfill their every legitimate demand if they were ready for talks, he said.

The chief minister made the statement while interacting with women personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Danteshwari Fighters, all units of the state police engaged in anti-Naxal operations, at Jawanga Education Hub in Dantewada district on International Women’s Day.

Sumitra Sahu, a DRG commando posted in Narayanpur, spoke about her ordeal when she was a Naxalite. Sahu, who was an active Naxalite for 14 years, quit the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2018 and was subsequently recruited in the police force.

CM Sai said he saluted her valour.

“I would like to tell our local people who are Naxalites to quit Naxalism. They should live like ordinary people do, and hold dialogue (with the government) and tell what problem they have with the government. Their every legitimate demand will be fulfilled by the Chhattisgarh government," the chief minister said.

“I too hail from a tribal community and village, and therefore I understand the pain of tribals and villagers. They should hold dialogue with us without getting influenced (by others). They should hold talks about their demands. Today, on Women's Day, I would like to appeal to them to join the mainstream of development and (we are) ready for dialogue,” he added.

`Danteshwari Shakti Kendra' (centres) for sports, cultural and educational activities will be set up at the headquarters of all seven districts in the Bastar division, Sai announced on the occasion.

Two sub-health centres will be set up in each of the seven districts as per requirement, he added.

Students of Jawanga Education HUb were also present during the programme.

(With agency inputs…)