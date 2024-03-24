×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 23:13 IST

Govt school teacher in Punjab suspended for thrashing Class 3 student

A government primary school teacher in Punjab's Fazilka district was suspended after a purported video of him beating a student in the classroom became widely circulated on social media.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A government primary school teacher in Punjab's Fazilka district was suspended after a purported video of him beating a student in the classroom became widely circulated on social media.

Taking cognisance of the video, the district education officer suspended the teacher with immediate effect on Thursday, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred at a school in the district's Abohar area.

The video, which became widely circulated two days ago, purports to show the teacher thrashing the Class 3 student. The teacher was also seen with a stick in his hand.

Deputy Commissioner (Fazilka) Senu Duggal told reporters that the matter came to her attention on Wednesday and she immediately ordered an inquiry.

Such actions cannot be tolerated. Beating a child is a crime, she said. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 23:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

a few seconds ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

3 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

3 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

4 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

6 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

7 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

9 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

9 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

10 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

11 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

13 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

16 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

17 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

21 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo