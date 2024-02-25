English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Govt School Teacher in Rajasthan Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

The teacher was suspended on Friday following an order by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Digital Desk
Classroom
Govt teacher in Rajasthan suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: A teacher in a government school in Rajasthan's Baran district has been suspended after he allegedly disrespected Goddess Saraswati and hurt religious sentiments, said police. The teacher has been identified as Hemlata Bairwa. He was suspended on Friday following an order by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar. 

"Some people give weightage to themselves so much, their 'chaal' (working style) is not yet gone and they ask what is the contribution of Goddess Saraswati in school, whoever has said so in this area, I suspend him/her," News agency PTI quoted Dilawar as saying. 

Advertisement

However, the official at Baran district education department claimed the suspension order was issued after initial inquiry into hurting and provoking religious sentiments against Bairwa was over. In an initial inquiry into controversy over placement of Goddess Saraswati's picture on stage at Republic Day function in the government primary school at Lakadia in Kishanganj area, the teacher was found responsible for hurting and provoking religious sentiments of local people and on basis of the same, order for her suspension was issued on Friday, Baran district education (elementary) officer Piyush Kumar Sharma told PTI on Saturday morning.

Sharma added the teacher was also ordered to register her attendance at directorate, elementary education, Bikaner, during this period. The teacher could have averted the controversy and allowed the Republic Day function to go on smoothly, simply by agreeing with the locals and placing Goddess Saraswati's picture, but instead she hurt the sentiments and provoked the locals, the officer said. A dispute had erupted between the primary teacher and other villagers during the Republic Day function in the school on January 26 this year.

Advertisement

Bairwa refused to put the picture of Goddess Saraswati on stage at the function along with the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar while the local villagers insisted on placing the picture of Goddess Saraswati on the stage.

The teacher further provoked the locals saying Goddess Saraswati contributed nothing for school and education. Earlier on Thursday, two other government teachers were suspended and an inquiry was initiated against third female teacher, all from government senior secondary school Khajuri in Sangod area of Kota district for their alleged involvement in Love Jihad, Islamic Jihad and ties with banned Islamic outfits. 

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo