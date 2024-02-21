English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Govt Temporarily Suspends 177 Social Media Accounts Linked to Farmers' Protest

The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act.

Press Trust Of India
Social media apps
Social media apps linked to farmers protests suspended | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi:  The government has ordered temporary blocking of around 177 social media accounts and web links that are linked to the farmers' protest, according to sources.

The orders were issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on February 14 and 19 at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs under section 69A of the IT Act.

"The orders have been issued to temporarily block 177 social media accounts and web links to maintain law and order on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs," the source said.

Links and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and some other social media platforms have been ordered to be blocked. These accounts can be restored after the farmers' agitation is over, the source added. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:38 IST

