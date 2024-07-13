sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:44 IST, July 13th 2024

Govt Trying Its Best to Ensure People Don't Face Shortage of Essential Commodities: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has credited the cooperation of security personnel, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), railways, and the commitment of central government leaders for making this achievement possible.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh
Govt Trying Its Best to Ensure People Don't Face Shortage of Essential Commodities, Say Manipur CM | Image: ANI
