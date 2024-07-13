Published 18:44 IST, July 13th 2024
Govt Trying Its Best to Ensure People Don't Face Shortage of Essential Commodities: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has credited the cooperation of security personnel, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), railways, and the commitment of central government leaders for making this achievement possible.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Govt Trying Its Best to Ensure People Don't Face Shortage of Essential Commodities, Say Manipur CM | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
