Updated September 10th, 2021 at 14:52 IST

Govt's resolve is that everyone feels safe, has share in development: Naqvi

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government's resolve is that everyone in the society feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Friday.

He also said the government is working with the resolve of development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement.

He made the remarks on the occasion of former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura taking charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.

Lalpura said the prime minister had given him the opportunity to serve the people and he would work to put an end to the false narratives and fear being spread in society.

Naqvi said the results of tough decisions taken by Prime Minister Modi for the development of all sections of the society are there for all to see.

Naqvi also highlighted the steps taken by the Modi government for the Sikh community such as the compensation to the families of 1984 riot victims, the operationalisation of Kartarpur corridor and the soon-to-be-launched "Gurudwara Circuit" that will take passengers on a train journey for pilgrimage across the country.

"It is our resolve that everyone feels safe, secure and has a share in the development of the country and I am confident Iqbal Singh will play an important role in strengthening that resolve," the minister said.

"Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura Ji’s vast experience in administration, social and literary fields will be helpful in strengthening PM Modi Ji’s commitment to 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (inclusive development with everyone's efforts),” he said.

Lalpura, who hails from Punjab and belongs to the Sikh community, has authored several books on Sikh philosophy and history.

He has also won several awards such as the president's police medal, police medal for meritorious services, Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award and Sikh scholar award.

Lalpura is the second Sikh to head the statutory commission after S Tarlochan Singh, who headed the commission between 2003 and 2006.

The last chairperson of the commission was Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi.

The Union government had set up the NCM under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. PTI ASK TIR TIR

Published September 10th, 2021 at 14:52 IST

Narendra Modi

