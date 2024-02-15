Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi NCR borders are bracing for severe traffic disruptions on February 16 as farmers' groups, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukat Kisna, have jointly called for a Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024. The protest aims to highlight unfulfilled promises made by the central government during the 2020 protests and address various issues affecting farmers. The Gramin Bharat Bandh will be observed from 6 AM to 4 PM, with agitating farmers planning massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 PM to 4 PM. State and national highways in Punjab will remain closed for four hours on Friday, adding to the nationwide disruption.

Bharat Bandh: Routes to avoid

Commuters have been advised to avoid routes through Singhu (Delhi-Haryana), Ghazipur, and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, as massive jams are expected, making it difficult to enter the national capital.

Various sectors are likely to be impacted, including transportation, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions. Essential services such as the purchase and supply of vegetables and grains may also be affected.

In the latest, Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in dialogue with the farmers and find a peaceful resolution to their demands.

The agitating farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have listed key demands, including minimum support price based on the Swaminathan formula, legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, and comprehensive crop insurance, among others.