Grand Idol Consecration: Ram Dhun to be Played in Buses Going to Ayodhya
The melodious tunes of Ramdhun resonate through bus services, starting from Agra and making its way to Ayodhya.
Ayodhya: Ayodhya is immersed in a festive ambiance as preparations are in full swing for the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram scheduled for January 22.
The city is adorned with vibrant decorations, engaging every department to ensure a grand celebration that brings joy to the people.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation Adds to the Celebratory Spirit
In a unique initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation has added to the celebratory spirit by issuing an order to play Ramdhun, devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Ram, in buses heading to Ayodhya.
This initiative aims to infuse a spiritual and joyous experience for devotees traveling to witness the auspicious event.
CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple
Ahead of the Pran Partishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and 'garbh griha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inspect a tent city being constructed by the local body. Prior to the Chief Minister's inspection visit, top officials of the district inspected the proposed Saket tent city and issued necessary instructions to the owner.
