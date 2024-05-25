Advertisement

Pune: A Porsche car allegedly driven by a teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers – Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta – in Kalyani Nagar of the city in the early hours of Sunday, May 19. On Friday, May 24, a local court in Pune remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father Vishal Agarwal, to judicial custody. The 17-year-old boy had secured bail on the night of the incident, which was cancelled. He has been remanded to an observation home until June 5.

Teen's grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal, who has underworld connections, was arrested on Friday, May 24. Surendra Kumar Agarwal has been remanded to police custody until May 28.

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said an attempt was made to establish that the Porsche car that knocked down and killed two persons in Kalyani Nagar was not driven by the teenager, and the driver employed by his family even tried to take responsibility on coercion by the teen's father Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal. Two police officials in Pune were suspended on May 24 for lapses committed during the Porsche crash probe.

A court in Pune on Saturday remanded Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case to police custody until May 28. The police arrested the grandfather for “wrongful confinement” of the family driver, an official said. In the court, the police sought the grandfather's custody for seven days.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told the media that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather offered cash and gifts to their family driver and later threatened him to take the blame for the accident.

Reports say it was Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather, who handed the keys of the Porsche Taycan car to his teenaged grandson.

Further investigation is on in the case.