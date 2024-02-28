Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

Two nurses from a nearby hospital helped a woman succesfully give birth at Noida's Pari Chowk on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Two nurses helped a woman give birth at a busy Noida road intersection.
Two nurses helped a woman give birth at a busy Noida road intersection. | Image:Freepik/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Noida: Two trained nurses on their way to work helped a 33-year-old woman deliver her baby at a busy road intersection in Greater Noida. The incident took place on Tuesday at Greater Noida's Pari Chowk where Prashant Sharma was begging for help for his wife who was going into labour. Noticing his distress, two nurses, Jyoti and Renu Devi, working at the nearby Sharda Hospital rushed to provide emergency aid. 

Devi said she was travelling to work from Kasna at the time. As soon as she got out of the auto at Pari Chowk, she saw the woman lying on the road, and her husband pleading for help.

Advertisement

"As soon as I reached there, the woman was suffering from labour pain. I called my fellow nurse Jyoti, she was also leaving for duty and she also came soon. We told people that we nurses are from Sharda Hospital. First, we covered the woman with her shawl with the help of a woman, after that, we both helped the woman perform a normal delivery," Renu said.

"After the delivery, we wrapped the child in his jacket and booked an auto and started going to the hospital. The woman in the auto started feeling pain due to shock but we woke her up and got her admitted to the hospital," she added.

Advertisement

Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Gynecology Department, Sharda Hospital said the nurses called the hospital after delivery.

"As soon as they brought the woman and the child, we immediately started the treatment. The weight of the child is about 2.50 kg. This is the woman's second child and now both are healthy," she said.

Advertisement

"The woman was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kasna but she said that she was having a caesarean child. From there she went to her home in Luksar. In the morning, she started having a labour pain and as soon as she reached Pari Chowk, she fell on the road. We are thankful that they were brought to the hospital timely," Dr. Srivastava said.

Sharda Hospital spokesperson Ajit Kumar said the woman and the child are undergoing treatment and their medication is going to be free in the hospital and that, soon, both will be discharged.

Advertisement

"The condition of the baby and mother is also stable. This is a proud moment for all of us and we should learn from such people. PK Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University has given a certificate and Rs 5,100 to both nurses as an appreciation reward," Kumar added. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo