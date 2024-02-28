Advertisement

Noida: Two trained nurses on their way to work helped a 33-year-old woman deliver her baby at a busy road intersection in Greater Noida. The incident took place on Tuesday at Greater Noida's Pari Chowk where Prashant Sharma was begging for help for his wife who was going into labour. Noticing his distress, two nurses, Jyoti and Renu Devi, working at the nearby Sharda Hospital rushed to provide emergency aid.

Devi said she was travelling to work from Kasna at the time. As soon as she got out of the auto at Pari Chowk, she saw the woman lying on the road, and her husband pleading for help.

"As soon as I reached there, the woman was suffering from labour pain. I called my fellow nurse Jyoti, she was also leaving for duty and she also came soon. We told people that we nurses are from Sharda Hospital. First, we covered the woman with her shawl with the help of a woman, after that, we both helped the woman perform a normal delivery," Renu said.

"After the delivery, we wrapped the child in his jacket and booked an auto and started going to the hospital. The woman in the auto started feeling pain due to shock but we woke her up and got her admitted to the hospital," she added.

Dr Ruchi Srivastava, Senior Consultant, Gynecology Department, Sharda Hospital said the nurses called the hospital after delivery.

"As soon as they brought the woman and the child, we immediately started the treatment. The weight of the child is about 2.50 kg. This is the woman's second child and now both are healthy," she said.

"The woman was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kasna but she said that she was having a caesarean child. From there she went to her home in Luksar. In the morning, she started having a labour pain and as soon as she reached Pari Chowk, she fell on the road. We are thankful that they were brought to the hospital timely," Dr. Srivastava said.

Sharda Hospital spokesperson Ajit Kumar said the woman and the child are undergoing treatment and their medication is going to be free in the hospital and that, soon, both will be discharged.

"The condition of the baby and mother is also stable. This is a proud moment for all of us and we should learn from such people. PK Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University has given a certificate and Rs 5,100 to both nurses as an appreciation reward," Kumar added.

With inputs from PTI.