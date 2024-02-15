Sources said that the hospital has been issued notices to remove the statues multiple times but to no avail | Image: X/@NCRKHABAR

Greater Noida: The authority in Greater Noida have removed the statues of two doctors which were erected by the Yatharth Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The statues were erected at Gol Chowk near Hanuman Temple located in Sector 1 in Greater Noida. Built at a cost of Rs 7 lakh, the 15-feet tall statues of two doctors were dedicated to COVID warriors.

According to sources, the responsibility of the beautification work of Gol roundabout lies with the Urbania Builders. Sources said that the hospital had been issued notices to remove the statues multiple times but to no avail.

Taking congnisance of the matter, the authority then decided to remove the statues themselves.

A media report claimed that after the discussion with the authority the hospital was already planning to remove the statues.