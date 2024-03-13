Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:31 IST
Fire Breaks out in Industrial Area of Greater Noida
A massive fire broke out in the industrial site of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Fire Breaks out in Industrial Area of Greater Noida | Image:X/TricityToday
Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out in the industrial site of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
The massive flames were visible several kilometers away.
Till now, no casualties have been reported.
The cause of the fire is not known yet.
