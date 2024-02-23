Greater Noida: GNIOT Student Badly Beaten by 10 Youths in Knowledge Park | Image: X

Advertisement

Greater Noida: In a heart-wrenching incident, a GNIOT student was badly beaten by more than 10 youths in Knowledge Park.

Earlier on February 10, a brawl broke out outside Amity University in Noida Sector 126. The viral clip showed youths fighting with each other.

Advertisement

The video showed a youth picking up a pan from a nearby shop as a weapon.

the police is actively investigating the incident according to the circulated video.

Advertisement