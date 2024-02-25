Greater Noida, Greater Noida West to be Soon Connected to RRTS, NCRTC Proposes 3 Alternate Routes | Image: Wikipedia

Noida: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has come up with three possible alternate routes for Greater Noida and Greater Noida West to connect with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

These selected routes will help in connecting the proposed RRTS from the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the most-awaited Jewar Airport, extending from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West.

Alternative RRTS Routes:

Following the proposal of the three proposed routes, N G Ravi Kumar the CEO of Greater Noida Authority has initiated a joint team comprising officials from the authority and NCRTC to will finalise one route within a week.

The proposed three alternative routes from Char Murti Chowk are:

Travel via Noida Airport: Proposed Char Murti Chowk on a 130-meter wide road to Jewar Airport via the authority office and Pari Chowk.

Route Greater Noida West: It has been suggested to traverse a 60-meter road from Greater Noida West.

Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, and Kasna: Proposed from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, and Kasna.