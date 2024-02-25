Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Decision on 3 Routes Proposed to Connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West With RRTS Soon

The route from Greater Noida to Greater Noida West will now be connected to RRTS.

Digital Desk
RRTS
Greater Noida, Greater Noida West to be Soon Connected to RRTS, NCRTC Proposes 3 Alternate Routes | Image:Wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has come up with three possible alternate routes for Greater Noida and Greater Noida West to connect with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

These selected routes will help in connecting the proposed RRTS from the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to the most-awaited Jewar Airport, extending from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West.

Advertisement

Alternative RRTS Routes:

Following the proposal of the three proposed routes, N G Ravi Kumar the CEO of Greater Noida Authority has initiated a joint team comprising officials from the authority and NCRTC to will finalise one route within a week.

Advertisement

The proposed three alternative routes from Char Murti Chowk are:

Travel via Noida Airport: Proposed Char Murti Chowk on a 130-meter wide road to Jewar Airport via the authority office and Pari Chowk.

Advertisement

Route Greater Noida West: It has been suggested to traverse a 60-meter road from Greater Noida West.

Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, and Kasna: Proposed from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, and Kasna.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education18 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News27 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 29 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo