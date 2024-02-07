Over 2,000 residents of Panchsheel Hynish in Greater Noida West have been facing water shortage for over a week now. | Image: Unsplash / X representative

Delhi-NCR: Residents of Panchsheel Hynish in Greater Noida West, Delhi-NCR, are facing a severe water shortage that has endured for over a week, affecting more than 2,000 people, according to reports. Confronted with this scarcity, many residents are resorting to visiting friends and relatives to fulfil basic needs such as using washrooms, kitchens, and other everyday amenities.

Reports indicate that the underlying issue stems from the builder's failure to settle water dues amounting to a substantial Rs 2 crores. This non-payment has resulted in the disruption of water supply, leaving residents without water for significant portions of the day. The problem began on January 13, and since then, the water supply has remained disrupted for about 12 hours daily.

Ram Mohan Singh, a resident of Panchsheel Hynish, expressed the community's frustration, stating to an English daily, "We have been facing a water shortage for about 12 days. The problem has persisted since January 13." Anuj Sain, a member of the ad hoc apartment owners association (AOA), highlighted that the apartment complex is still under the control of the builder, leading to the operational presence of the ad hoc AOA.

Sain explained the root cause, saying, "The builder hasn't paid the water dues amounting to nearly Rs 2 crores. Thus, the Authority has shut down the water supply." Although attempts were made to provide an alternative water source through submersible pumped water, it has proven to be inadequate for the community's needs.

Adding to the residents' woes, the maintenance in-charge, Pramod Tyagi, denied any pending water dues, asserting, "GNIDA shut the Ganga water supply, but there was no shortage, and we are not extracting groundwater as it is unauthorised." This contradicts the residents' claims and exacerbates the confusion surrounding the situation.

In response to the crisis, residents have taken various measures, including discussing the matter with the district magistrate and reaching out to the Greater Noida Authority, local MLA Tejpal Nagar, through petitions and tweets. Despite these efforts, the water shortage persists, leaving the community in a state of distress and prompting concerns about the well-being of its residents.