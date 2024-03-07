×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Noida: Viral Video Shows A Group Of Men Slapping And Punching Pharmacists Inside A Medicine Shop

Viral Video: The incident happened on March 6 in a drugstore in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida West.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Men Beating Up Pharmacist In Greater Noida West
Men Beating Up Pharmacist In Greater Noida West | Image:X
Greater Noida West: A video showing ten to twelve guys viciously beating up a man in Greater Noida went viral online, raising several concerns about Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation once more. According to sources, the incident happened on March 6 in a drugstore in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida West. The incident was captured on camera by the shop's installed CCTV system, and the video quickly gained popularity online. 

People immediately questioned the state's overall safety and security as the video started to go viral on social media. The elderly woman reportedly requested the pharmacist for the same medication while carrying an empty pharmaceutical packet to the pharmacy. The man provided the old person a fresh packet of the same medication as per his request. Nevertheless, after some time, the old woman's son came to the store and started accusing the pharmacist of giving the wrong medication. 

The issue quickly escalated into a fight, and the son in question ultimately called for several people to beat up the shopkeeper. Other shop employees intervened to stop the assault, as seen in the video. The user with the name "Arhant Shelby" posted the video on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The footage has been circulating online ever since it was shared. While some people discussed the rising number of violent episodes in Noida, the majority of people criticized the men for their actions. Numerous others praised the woman for her attempt to save the victim. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Viral

