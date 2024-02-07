Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:34 IST
Greater Noida: Woman Jumps Off Balcony In Panchsheel Greens Society, Dies
Noida: In yet another shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman died by suicide by allegedly jumping off a highrise in Panchsheel Greens Society in Greater Noida. While the exact reason behind the woman's extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it is being said that she was troubled for quite some time.
The woman lived with her family in the Panchsheel Greens Housing Society with her family. She killed herself by jumping from the balcony of her apartment. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem examination.
A case has been filed at the Bishrakh police station area and a thorough investigation is underway.
Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7
