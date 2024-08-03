Published 00:52 IST, August 3rd 2024
Green Corridor From Delhi Airport Helps Heart Reach Gurugram Hospital In 13 Minutes
Amidst the gushing rains, a green corridor was created from the Delhi Airport to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to transport a heart, covering a distance of 18 km in 13 minutes.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Green corridor from Delhi airport to Gurugram hospital | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:52 IST, August 3rd 2024