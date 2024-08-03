sb.scorecardresearch
  • Green Corridor From Delhi Airport Helps Heart Reach Gurugram Hospital In 13 Minutes

Published 00:52 IST, August 3rd 2024

Green Corridor From Delhi Airport Helps Heart Reach Gurugram Hospital In 13 Minutes

Amidst the gushing rains, a green corridor was created from the Delhi Airport to Fortis Hospital in Gurugram to transport a heart, covering a distance of 18 km in 13 minutes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.
Green corridor from Delhi airport to Gurugram hospital | Image: Republic Digital
00:52 IST, August 3rd 2024