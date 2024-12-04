Grenade Attack by Terrorists on Army Post in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Terrorists hurled two grenades at an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. Only one of the grenades exploded.

There were no casualties in the attack. Security forces have launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said.

Terrorists lobbed two grenades at an Army post behind an Army camp in the Surankote area. While one of them exploded, the other did not and was subsequently defused by experts during the search operation, they said.

The safety pin of the exploded grenade was found near the perimeter wall of the Army camp, they added.

A massive search operation has been launched by the Army and police in the area to track down the terrorists, who fled after the attack, the officials said.