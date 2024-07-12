Published 13:30 IST, July 12th 2024
UP Groom Calls Off Wedding as Bride's Lover Sends Intimate Photos, Videos During Marriage Rituals
In Uttar Pradesh's Amroha a wedding was called off after the bride's lover made a phone call and threatened the groom. He sent intimate pictures and videos.
Reported by: Digital Desk
A marriage in Amroha was called off after the groom received a call from the bride's lover | Image: Freepik
