'Ground Staff Denied Everything': Indigo Flyer Shares Harrowing Experience After Flight Diversion

Kolkata: Sharing an unpleasant experience with IndiGo airlines on a Bengaluru-Ranchi flight, a passenger alleged that flyers on board flight 6E-221, which was diverted to Kolkata on January 19 due to bad weather, had to face a tough time due to mismanagement by the airline staff. He alleged that the flyers were promised hotel stays and alternative flights but authorities refused to make arrangements for them post landing despite promising it onboard.

A passenger on the flight, Vikram Srivastava shared the video of the interaction between angry flyers and the airline staff on social media platform X.

He tweeted,” @IndiGo6E 6E221 Bngluru to Rnchi 19-01-24 diverted to Kolkata, Cancld, Pasngers falsely promisd hotel alternative flight, deboarded. Ground Staff denied everything, excpt fare return in week, rice packet. Regulation allows dumping at 3rd location? @JM_Scindia @Pib_MoCA @PMOIndia.”

He said that there were pregnant women and elderly people travelling on the plane, but despite their request, "the Indigo team declined to help the passengers and asked them to make their own arrangements at a 3rd location".

Srivastava’s post attracted a response from the IndiGo airlines which expressed regrets over passengers inconvenience and promised to look into the matter. IndiGo tweeted, “Mr Srivastava, we regret the inconvenience caused. We request you to please allow us some time while we look into this matter.”

IndiGo, however, said that all passengers on board flight 6E-221 on January 19 were provided with meals and given the option of either a refund or an alternate flight.

When contacted, an official of the airline told news agency PTI, "The flight was diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather at Ranchi, and passengers were given the option of choosing another flight or receiving a refund. While some opted for another flight, others chose a refund. Additionally, all passengers were served meals at the Kolkata airport."