Group Dumps Wedding Cards in Kaveri; Bengaluru Locals Trace Number, Make Owner Pick Them up
In a surprising turn of events, a group dumped unused marriage cards in River Kaveri on Sunday.
Bengaluru: In a surprising turn of events, a group dumped unused marriage cards in River Kaveri on Sunday. The local residents in Kushalnagar soon sprung into action, traced the number through invitation card and made the owners pick the cards up from the river.
