Published 15:57 IST, July 15th 2024
GTB Murder Case: Kin Mistakenly Shoots Dentist Instead of History-Sheeter, Suspect Delhi Police
Delhi Police, on Monday, claimed that the killing of the patient inside Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital could be a case of mistaken identity.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
GTB Murder Case: Kin Mistakenly Shoots Dentist Instead of History-Sheeter, Suspect Delhi Police | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:57 IST, July 15th 2024