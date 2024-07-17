sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:21 IST, July 17th 2024

GTB Murder Row: Probe Reveals Gangster Hashim Baba's Rival Was Original Target

Delhi Police revealed that a rival of the jailed gangster Hashim Baba was the original target of the shooter in the GTB murder row.

Patient shot dead in GTB hospital
GTB Murder Row: Probe Reveals Gangster Hashim Baba's Rival Was Original Target | Image: Republic
