English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 11:42 IST

Guest house manager among 3 held for running flesh trade rackets

Guest house manager among 3 held for running flesh trade rackets

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have busted two flesh trade rackets and arrested three persons, including a guest house manager, in Thane district, officials said on Friday.

Four women trapped in flesh trade were rescued after separate raids on Wednesday, they said.

Advertisement

The anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police carried out the raids - one in Thane city and the other in Sahad, the officials said.

Senior inspector (AHTC) Ashok Kadlag said the racket in Thane city was busted when the police sent a decoy customer.

Advertisement

Police laid a trap near a lodge and arrested a person aged 34, he said, adding more than Rs 1 lakh in cash was seized from him.

The same day, the police raided a guest house near Sahad railway station and arrested two persons allegedly involved in a separate sex trade racket, he said.

Advertisement

The guest house manager was among the arrested and Rs 17,420 was seized during the raid, the police officer said. PTI COR RSY RSY

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

8 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo