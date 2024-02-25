Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 10:55 IST

Guest house worker assaulted in Greater Noida

Guest house worker assaulted in Greater Noida

Press Trust Of India
Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) A guest house worker in Greater Noida was allegedly beaten black and blue by four people, including the son of the facility owner, after they falsely accused him of mobile theft, officials said on Thursday.

The accused had also dumped the injured worker along a road after assaulting him on Wednesday, the officials said.

Police said all four accused have been arrested over the incident that took place in the Beta II police station area of Greater Noida over non-payment to the worker.

According to officials, the worker, aged around 25, was engaged by the owner of the paying guest but was assaulted when he asked for his salary.

"Police took immediate action in the case and an FIR was lodged. The four accused have been arrested and sent to jail," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

The FIR has been lodged under the IPC Section 323 (intentional hurt) against Prince Baisoya, Sheetal Baisoya, Rajesh and Ram, police said. PTI KIS RDK RDK

Published September 10th, 2021 at 10:55 IST

