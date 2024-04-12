×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 5th, 2022 at 18:05 IST

Guj to reduce carbon emissions from power production to 139 million tonnes by 2030, says govt

Guj to reduce carbon emissions from power production to 139 million tonnes by 2030, says govt

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Gujarat has set a target to reduce carbon emissions from energy production to 139 million tonnes by 2030 by raising its installed capacity of renewable energy to 68,000 MW over the next eight years, a state government official said on Sunday.

A release said the state reduced its carbon emissions by about 115 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2017, mainly due to an increase in the installed capacity of renewable energy in power generation.

Advertisement

The reduction in carbon emissions from renewable energy in Gujarat was 12.08 million tonnes in 2017-18, which increased to 26.01 million tonnes, or around 115 per cent in 2021-22, the Gujarat government said in the release issued on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"Gujarat's energy department has decided to reduce carbon emissions from energy production to 139 million tonnes by 2030. To this end, the state government will increase the installed capacity of renewable energy to 68,000 MW by 2030," it said.

Advertisement

"Carbon emission from thermal power in the state has been steadily declining in the last five years. This has been achieved due to the incentive given by the state government to promote renewable energy," the release informed.

In 2017-18, the share of renewable energy (with hydro energy) in the installed capacity of power generation in Gujarat was 29 per cent with 8,065 MW, which increased to 42 per cent in 2021-22 with the contribution of 17,367 MW, it said.

Advertisement

At present, Gujarat ranks second in the country in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, as per the release.

"Due to the gradual increase in the installed capacity of renewable energy in the last five years, energy units produced by conventional electricity have been replaced with renewable energy," the government said.

Advertisement

The release quoted Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) general manager Sailaja Vachharajani as saying Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed departments to ensure the state's contribution is highest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge for India to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. PTI KA BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published June 5th, 2022 at 18:05 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sri Sri Ravishankar on Viksit Bharat

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

3 minutes ago
Berlin zoo celebrates world's oldest gorilla's birthday

Berlin Zoo Celebrates

5 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Toxic Roles

6 minutes ago
Yogi Adityanath

yogi

7 minutes ago
Babil Khan shares Irrfan Khan's photos

Babil Remembers Irrfan

8 minutes ago
Khalistan Zindabad Force terrorist Prabhpreet Singh 'Germany' arrested at Delhi airport by Punjab Police

Khalistan Terrorist

10 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani’s Objection

10 minutes ago
Beef, Fish And Now Mutton: The Savoury Shift in Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Beef, Fish And Now Mutton

10 minutes ago
TCS

TCS Q4 earnings

11 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star

Family Star Debacle

13 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

13 minutes ago
Ambala Woman Kills Shopkeeper Saying Goddess In Dream Asked For Human Sacrifice

Ambala Woman Kills Shopke

15 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar surges

18 minutes ago
ECB risk management guidance

Euro Zone bonds rally

19 minutes ago
BP Petrol

BP takeover is appealing

21 minutes ago
Vettaiyan movie

Vettaiyan Villain

22 minutes ago
Yuan dips slightly

China's March credit data

28 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Shoot Details

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo