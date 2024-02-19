Updated September 21st, 2021 at 13:26 IST
Guj: Two killed, two injured after pvt bus rams into truck on highway
Guj: Two killed, two injured after pvt bus rams into truck on highway
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Surendranagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others critically injured after a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place near Kanpara village on a national highway connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot, in the early hours of the day, an official from Panshina police station said.
Advertisement
As many as 30 passengers on the bus escaped unhurt, he said.
"A private bus on its way to Rajkot from Mumbai rammed into a truck from behind on the highway around 7 am," the official said.
Advertisement
Valiben Prajapati (65) died on the spot due to the impact, while Lilabhai Karejiya (45) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Limbdi, he said.
Two others sustained serious injuries in the accident and were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.
Advertisement
A probe has been initiated into the accident, he added. PTI KA ARU ARU
Advertisement
Published September 21st, 2021 at 13:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
TikTok under EU scrutiny for digital rulebook breachTech 41 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.