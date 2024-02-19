Advertisement

Surendranagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others critically injured after a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Kanpara village on a national highway connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot, in the early hours of the day, an official from Panshina police station said.

As many as 30 passengers on the bus escaped unhurt, he said.

"A private bus on its way to Rajkot from Mumbai rammed into a truck from behind on the highway around 7 am," the official said.

Valiben Prajapati (65) died on the spot due to the impact, while Lilabhai Karejiya (45) succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Limbdi, he said.

Two others sustained serious injuries in the accident and were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

A probe has been initiated into the accident, he added. PTI KA ARU ARU