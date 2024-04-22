Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The anti-coronavirus vaccination of around 23 lakh children aged between 12 to 14 years in Gujarat will begin from Wednesday, the state government said here.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will launch the drive from a school at Barej village in Gandhinagar district, an official release said.

"We have designated schools across the state where vaccine will be administered to these children. As per our estimates, there are nearly 23 lakh children in this age bracket. The Centre has already given us 23 lakh doses for this segment. The second dose will be given after 28 days," said state immunization officer Nayan Jani.

A meeting will be held to chalk out a detailed plan for 100 per cent inoculation of children in this age group, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal.

“As announced by the Centre, vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will begin from Wednesday,” said Commissioner of Health Shahmeena Husain.

This group will be given Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, the Union government had said.