Updated April 26th, 2022 at 19:11 IST

Guj: Woman claims her son was ragged at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Guj: Woman claims her son was ragged at Kendriya Vidyalaya

Press Trust Of India
Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) A Class 9 student of a Kendriya Vidyalaya here and his friends were ragged by some seniors who tried to force them to drink urine, his mother has alleged.

The school's principal told reporters on Tuesday that an internal inquiry was conducted but no substance was found in the claims.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said some students from Class 12 took her son and a few others to the toilet during school hours on April 20, and tried to make them drink urine.

The complaint was submitted to Vastrapur police station on April 22.

Inspector Sandip Khambhala said police were conducting preliminary probe. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet.

School principal Jamie James said two inquiries were conducted in the matter but nothing serious was found.

"We started an inquiry on Thursday itself, soon after the incident happened. The inquiry was completed, and there was nothing in it," she said. PTI KA KRK KRK KRK

Published April 26th, 2022 at 19:11 IST

