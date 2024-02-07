Advertisement

AHMEDABAD: The Western Railway, on Tuesday, informed that it has cancelled 13 trains either originating from or passing through Ahmedabad on January 31 and February 1 for the construction of a truss bridge in Gujarat's Kheda district. A "block" will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday for the construction of a steel truss bridge near Uttarsanda station on the Vadodara-Geratpur section, the Western Railway's Vadodara division said in a release. Some of the trains being cancelled on account of this construction work include Vadodara-Ahmedabad passenger special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara passenger special, Vadodara-Ahmedabad MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara MEMU special, Gandhinagar-Anand MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express and Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity-Express.

Cancellation aside, the notification by Western Railway also noted the partial cancellation of four trains on the aforementioned two days. While the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Express will be short-terminated at Vadodara, the Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen Express will originate from Vadodara instead of Ahmedabad, and the Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Ahmedabad.

Furthermore, as many as 13 trains will be ‘regulated’, leading to running delays that will range from 10 minutes to over three hours.

With inputs from PTI.