Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Gujarat: 13 Trains Cancelled From Jan 31 to Feb 1 For Kheda Bridge Construction

Aside from the 13 trains that will be cancelled in Gujarat on account of the bridge construction, several trains will also be partially cancelled and delayed.

'Half Ticket' for Children through Online Booking
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:ANI
AHMEDABAD: The Western Railway, on Tuesday, informed that it has cancelled 13 trains either originating from or passing through Ahmedabad on January 31 and February 1 for the construction of a truss bridge in Gujarat's Kheda district. A "block" will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday for the construction of a steel truss bridge near Uttarsanda station on the Vadodara-Geratpur section, the Western Railway's Vadodara division said in a release. Some of the trains being cancelled on account of this construction work include Vadodara-Ahmedabad passenger special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara passenger special, Vadodara-Ahmedabad MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara MEMU special, Gandhinagar-Anand MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express and Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity-Express.

Cancellation aside, the notification by Western Railway also noted the partial cancellation of four trains on the aforementioned two days. While the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Express will be short-terminated at Vadodara, the Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen Express will originate from Vadodara instead of Ahmedabad, and the Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Ahmedabad.

Furthermore, as many as 13 trains will be ‘regulated’, leading to running delays that will range from 10 minutes to over three hours. 

With inputs from PTI.  

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

