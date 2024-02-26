English
Updated September 20th, 2021 at 20:18 IST

Gujarat CM meets President, PM, others in first visit to Delhi after assuming charge

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) In his first visit to the national capital after becoming Gujarat chief minister, Bhupendra Patel on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other union ministers besides BJP president J P Nadda.

"Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi. Our beloved PM's thoughts for the welfare of countrymen and his vision for taking India to new heights of growth always fills one with new vigour whenever one gets a chance to meet him," the chief minister tweeted after meeting Modi.

Patel was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister on September 13, succeeding Vijay Rupani as the BJP replaced the Council of Ministers with a new team.

The chief minister tweeted after meeting Shah, "Met Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Gujarat is blessed to have received his continual guidance and support for the betterment of the State." PTI KR RT RT

Published September 20th, 2021 at 20:18 IST

