Gujarat Congress Leader Criticises Party for Turning Down Ram Temple Inauguration Invite

Surat: After the Congress turned down the Ayodhya Ram Temple invitation on Wednesday, party's senior Gujarat leader Arjun Modhwadia went public with his criticism of top brass.

Taking to X, the Congress leader shared a copy of senior leader Jairam Ramesh's statement and wrote an ‘anti-party’ remark.

"Lord Shri Ram is an adorable god. This is a matter of faith and belief of the countrymen. @INCIndia should have stayed away from taking such political decisions," read a rough translation of his post.

However, the other section from where the Congress had a hint of dissent is now silent. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended his party's decision of turning down the invite.

Congress-ruled Karnataka is celebrating the Ram Temple inauguration scheduled for January 22.

"Ultimately we are all Hindus. I'm a Hindu; I'm a Ram bhakt; I'm a Hanuman bhakt. We all pray from here. We have it within ourselves, in our hearts. There is nothing to politicise here," Shivakumar had said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, his predecessor Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury declined the Ram Temple invite, terming it a "political project" of the ruling BJP.

"Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain," read the statement from Jairam Ramesh.

'Congress leaders are seasonal Hindus'

BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress for declining the Ram Temple Inauguration invite, by called its leaders ‘seasonal Hindus.’

“These people are seasonal Hindus, when they feel they have to get votes, they try to become soft Hindus. No one in the Congress has gone to Ayodhya since Jawaharlal Nehru. It was the Congress party itself that had done the work of pending the case in the court, hence they do not have the moral strength to go to Ayodhya,” said Union Minister Giriraj Singh.