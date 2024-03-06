×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Gujarat Congress MLA Arvind Ladani Quits Party Days After Arjun Modhwadia's Resignation

: In another major blow to Congress, Arvind Ladani, MLA from Manavadar seat, handed over his resignation to the State Assembly Speaker.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Manavadar Congress MLA Arvind Ladani Resigns
Manavadar Congress MLA Arvind Ladani Resigns | Image:Facebook
Gandhinagar: In another major blow to Congress, Arvind Ladani, MLA from Manavadar seat, handed over his resignation to the State Assembly Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary on Wednesday. 

The development follows resignation of former Gujarat Congress President and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia. 

The Congress sources confirmed that Ladani also resigned from primary membership of the Congress party. The leader is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.. 

The latest in the resignation spree of Congress leaders occured just a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”s arrival in Gujarat.

Earlier in Rajula, Ladani held a meeting with Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, claimed sources. 

With Ladani’s resignation from the State Assembly and Congress party, the strength of the main opposition Congress party reduced to 13 from 17 in 2022. 

Arvind Ladani fought his first state assembly election in the 2019 by-election, challenging the then BJP Minister Jawahar Chavda. 

The Congress leader, however, lost by a margin of 9,000 votes. 

The Congress party again showed its trust on Ladani in the 2022 assembly elections, in which he managed to defeat BJP’s Jawahar Chavda.


 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

