Gujarat: Cylinder Explosion Kills 2-Year-Old, Injures 2 Family Members

SURAT, GUJARAT: A gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire at a house in Gujarat's Surat, leading to the death of a two-year-old boy while two other family members were severly burned. The incident occured when a liquified petroleum gas cylinder exploded on Tuesday night at the family's home in the Bhestan locality. The family was reportedly cooking at the time and the cylinder in question had sprung a leak. When the explosion eventually happened, the family house caught on fire, leaving a man, his sister and her son injured. The injured were subsequently shifted to a civil hospital, however, the toddler succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday morning while the other two family members, who suffered severe burns, are still undergoing treatment.

Further investigations are now underway.

With inputs from PTI.