Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Gujarat: Cylinder Explosion Kills 2-Year-Old, Injures 2 Family Members

On Tuesday night, while the Surat-based family was cooking, a leaking cylinder exploded, setting their house on fire and injuring three people.

A cylinder explosion set a family's home in Surat on fire.
A cylinder explosion set a family's home in Surat on fire. | Image:Unsplash/Representative
SURAT, GUJARAT: A gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire at a house in Gujarat's Surat, leading to the death of a two-year-old boy while two other family members were severly burned. The incident occured when a liquified petroleum gas cylinder exploded on Tuesday night at the family's home in the Bhestan locality. The family was reportedly cooking at the time and the cylinder in question had sprung a leak. When the explosion eventually happened, the family house caught on fire, leaving a man, his sister and her son injured. The injured were subsequently shifted to a civil hospital, however, the toddler succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday morning while the other two family members, who suffered severe burns, are still undergoing treatment. 

Further investigations are now underway. 

With inputs from PTI.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

