Published 16:53 IST, July 13th 2024
Gujarat: Four Kids Die Due to Suspected Chandipura Virus Infection; Two Under Treatment
Four children have died and two others are undergoing treatment in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district for suspected infection of Chandipura virus.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gujarat: Four Kids Die Due to Suspected Chandipura Virus Infection; Two Under Treatment | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:53 IST, July 13th 2024