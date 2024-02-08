The Gujarat High Court has reprimanded the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for "absolute gender insensitivity" | Image: PTI

Advertisement

Gujarat: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for “absolute gender insensitivity” after it rejected a candidate’s plea to either postpone her interview or provide

The Gujarat High Court has reprimanded the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for "absolute gender insensitivity" after it rejected a candidate's plea to either postpone her interview or provide an alternative solution due to her recent childbirth.

Advertisement

Justice Nikhil Kariel asserted that the court's intervention was necessary, issuing a notice to GPSC and directing them not to declare results for the assistant manager (finance and accounts) Class II post until further notice.

The court, in an order dated January 9, criticized the respondents for their insensitivity towards the natural process of childbirth.

Advertisement

Petitioner informed the court about her pregnancy

The petitioner, who had successfully cleared the written exam in 2020, received interview dates for January 1 or 2, 2024, on December 18, 2023. Promptly, she notified GPSC of her pregnancy and requested a postponement or an alternative solution, considering her due date in the first week of January.

Advertisement

After delivering on December 31, 2023, the petitioner informed GPSC of her situation. However, GPSC insisted she attend the interview on January 2 and declined any further extension.

The court emphasized that GPSC, upon receiving a reasonable request, should have either postponed the interview or provided an alternative, such as an online interview if permissible by rules.

Advertisement

The court also noted that the selection process was not proceeding at a rapid pace, questioning the commission's stance on the matter.