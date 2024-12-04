Gujarat Highway Horror: High-Impact Bike Crash Leaves 2 Critically Injured

Ahmedabad: A high-impact motorcycle collision on the Bardoli-Kadodara Highway in Gujarat left four people injured, two of whom are reported to be in critical condition. The tragic incident, captured on CCTV, occurred when one motorcycle attempting to cross the road was struck head-on by another motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

The collision’s force was so intense that both motorcycles and their riders were propelled approximately 10 feet from the point of impact. Eyewitnesses and locals, alarmed by the sudden crash, quickly rushed to the scene to help the injured. They provided immediate assistance and took the victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Officials have launched an investigation into the accident to ascertain the precise causes and whether speed, road conditions, or driver error contributed to the crash. The condition of the two critically injured individuals remains a concern, with doctors closely monitoring their status.