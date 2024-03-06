×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Gujarat Isn't Pakistan: Fadnavis on Opposition’s Criticism of Maharashtra Losing Projects to Gujarat

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "the neighbouring state [Gujarat] isn’t Pakistan, and it is natural for some projects to go to other states".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
| Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: In a strong retort to the Opposition's criticism of the Maharashtra government for losing mega investment projects like the ones on semiconductors to neighbouring Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, "the neighbouring state [Gujarat] isn’t Pakistan, and it is natural for some projects to go to other states", news agency PTI reported.

"A company going to Gujarat, Karnataka or Delhi…it’s not Pakistan. It’s our country,” Fadnavis said while addressing the India Global Forum in Mumbai, and added that we are in the era of “competitive federalism” and the number of states vying for investments has gone up to 10 now from just 2-3 earlier, which is a “welcome” development.

Maharashtra “really wants” everyone to come, the minister said, adding that the state has been working on both ease of doing business and cost of doing business.

Exuding confidence of taking the GSDP to USD 1 trillion by 2030, Fadnavis reportedly said the state has formed a panel under Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for achieving economic success.

Terming Maharashtra a “start-up capital" as it is “home to a fifth of the overall number of such enterprises”, Fadnavis claimed that 25 unicorns valued at over USD 1 billion each are headquartered in the state.

A Centre of Excellence on artificial intelligence is coming up in IIIT Nagpur in collaboration with Google, he said, while also stressing that over USD 30 billion worth of projects have been started to improve the infrastructure in the Mumbai metropolitan area during 2014-19 alone.

Of the 375 km sanctioned metro lines, 50 km is already functional while another 50 km will be commissioned between 2024 and 2025, Fadnavis underlined, adding that the entire network will be reality in 2027.

It is a “dream” to ensure that a person can travel from one end of the city to the other within an hour, Fadnavis said, enlisting the projects that the government has taken up.

The state is creating a “third Mumbai” on the other side of the harbour where the Atal Setu lands, Fadnavis said, adding that it will fuel economic growth of Maharashtra for 30 years.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

