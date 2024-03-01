Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 19 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 12,24,276, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 12,13,234, while the toll stood at 10,943 as no casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 99 active cases, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Ahmedabad, five were from Vadodara, and one each from Anand and Gandhinagar, he said.

With the addition of 1.23 lakh people getting vaccinated against the disease, the total number of doses administered so far has reached 10.74 crore, it was stated.

No new infection was reported in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which does not have a single active case, officials said.

PTI KA ARU ARU