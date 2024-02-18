Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 28th, 2021 at 22:50 IST

Gujarat logs 24 new COVID-19 cases; 18 recover

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 24 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 8,25,896, the health department said.

No new COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday as well, it said. The death toll remains unchanged at 10,082 in Gujarat since September 4.

With 18 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 8,15,666, it said. Gujarat is now left with 148 active cases.

A total of 3,15,813 people were inoculated on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6,03,36,757, the department said.

At 10, Surat district reported the highest number of new cases during the day in Gujarat, followed by four cases in Valsad, three in Ahmedabad, two each in Navsari and Vadodara. Gandhinagar and Jamnagar reported one case each during the day, it said.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu didn't have any active COVID-19 case, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,896, new cases 24, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,666, active cases 148, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NSK NSK

Published September 28th, 2021 at 22:50 IST

