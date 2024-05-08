Gujarat Man Casts Vote with His Toe After Losing Hands to an Electric Shock 20 Years Ago | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Braving disability to cast his vote, a man in Gujarat on Tuesday used his toe to complete his duty as voter and a citizen of the country.

Ankit Soni lost both his hands following an electric shock 20 years ago.

After casting his vote, Soni bore the mark of the indelible ink -- a mark of casting a vote in India.

Speaking to news agency ANI at the Nadiad polling booth, Soni said, “he has been self-dependent for years and has been using his feet to carry out all the essential tasks, including voting.”

He expressed gratitude to his teachers for motivating him to continue with his education despite his disability, which made him not only complete his graduation but also get an MBA degree.

"I lost both my hands due to an electric shock 20 years ago. With the blessings of my teachers and guru, I did my graduation and my MBA. I use my feet to do all the day-to-day tasks. I came here to vote today and I have been using my feet to cast my vote for years. So, I urge other voters, if you haven't already cast your vote, please visit your polling booth to do so because every vote is precious," he said.

Gujarat recorded a 37.83 percent voter turnout till 1 pm on Tuesday. Voting commenced in 25 seats in the state. Union Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast their vote from Gandhinagar.

Prominent candidates for Gujarat polls include Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, CR Paatil from Navsari, and Mansukhbhai Vasava from Bharuch. (With inputs from ANI)

