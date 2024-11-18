Published 04:21 IST, November 18th 2024
Gujarat MBBS Student Dies After Allegedly Being Forced to Stand for 3 Hours During Ragging
An 18-year-old MBBS student in Gujarat’s Patan died after allegedly being forced to stand for around three hours during a ragging session by his seniors
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gujarat Medical College Ragging Turns Tragic as MBBS Student Dies After Being Forced to Stand for Hours | Image: istock
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
04:21 IST, November 18th 2024