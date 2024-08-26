Published 18:06 IST, August 26th 2024
Continuous Rain Causes Waterlogging On Streets And Highways Across Gujarat | Videos
Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday, forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Water levels have reached above the danger mark in 66 out of 206 reservoirs in Gujarat | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:06 IST, August 26th 2024