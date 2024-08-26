sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:06 IST, August 26th 2024

Continuous Rain Causes Waterlogging On Streets And Highways Across Gujarat | Videos

Several parts of Gujarat were battered by heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday, forcing authorities to shift hundreds of people.

Water levels have reached above the danger mark in 66 out of 206 reservoirs in Gujarat
Water levels have reached above the danger mark in 66 out of 206 reservoirs in Gujarat | Image: X
