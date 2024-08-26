sb.scorecardresearch
  • Gujarat Rains Trigger Flood-Like Conditions with Severe Waterlogging, Centre Offers Assistance

Published 11:09 IST, August 26th 2024

Gujarat Rains Trigger Flood-Like Conditions with Severe Waterlogging, Centre Offers Assistance

Intense rainfall led to severe flooding in Gujarat. Continuous rains since Saturday caused rivers to overflow and dams to breach, halting the daily life.

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging on streets in Kheda of Nadiad district in Gujarat
Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging on streets in Kheda of Nadiad Gujarat | Image: PTI
10:44 IST, August 26th 2024