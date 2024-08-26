Published 11:09 IST, August 26th 2024
Gujarat Rains Trigger Flood-Like Conditions with Severe Waterlogging, Centre Offers Assistance
Intense rainfall led to severe flooding in Gujarat. Continuous rains since Saturday caused rivers to overflow and dams to breach, halting the daily life.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging on streets in Kheda of Nadiad Gujarat | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:44 IST, August 26th 2024