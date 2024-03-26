×

Updated August 26th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

Gujarat records 290 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,826

Gujarat on Friday registered 290 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall tally to 12,69,122, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gujarat records 290 new coronavirus cases


With two fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 11,003, said a department release.

The release said 356 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 12,56,293 and leaving the state with 1,826 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,69,122, new cases 290, deaths 11,003, discharged 12,56,293, active cases 1,826, people tested so far - figures not released. 

Published August 26th, 2022 at 21:34 IST

