Advertisement

Gujarat on Friday registered 290 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall tally to 12,69,122, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With two fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported during the day, the toll rose to 11,003, said a department release.

The release said 356 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 12,56,293 and leaving the state with 1,826 active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,69,122, new cases 290, deaths 11,003, discharged 12,56,293, active cases 1,826, people tested so far - figures not released.