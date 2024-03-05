Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Gujarat reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 12,24,340, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 10 during the day and reached 12,13,284, leaving the state with an active caseload of 113, he added.

Advertisement

Vadodara led with eight cases, followed by six in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Bharuch and Gandhinagar, the official informed.

A government release said 96,497 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, which took the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 10.78 crore.

Advertisement

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,340, new cases 18, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,284, active cases 113, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM