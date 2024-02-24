Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Gujarat added 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 8,25,563 on Thursday, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, said the health department.

A release by the health department said Gujarat's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 10,082.

Advertisement

The tally of recoveries rose to 8,15,331 after 20 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 150 active cases, the release said.

Of the total 150 active cases, only 6 patients are on ventilator support, while 144 are stable, it said.

Advertisement

As many as 5.13 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till now in Gujarat, of which a little over 5.80 lakh shots were given on Thursday, the department said.

No new cases of COVID-19 or patient recovery were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Advertisement

Out of the total 10,641 people found positive for coronavirus in the UT since the outbreak last year, four have died, 10,631 have recovered, while 6 patients are under treatment, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,563, new cases 19, deaths 10,082, discharged 8,15,331, active cases 150, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI PJT RSY RSY