Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 22:24 IST

Gujarat reports 26 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally 140

Press Trust Of India
Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Gujarat reported 26 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, which pushed its caseload to 8,25,797, the state health department said.

As no death due to the virus was reported during the day, the fatality count remained unchanged at 10,082.

There are 140 active cases in the state at present. Of them, six patients are on ventilator while others are stable, the department said in a release.

The number of recoveries now stands at 8,15,575 after 19 persons got discharge from hospitals during the day, it added.

As many as 5.83 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population in the state so far, of which a little over 3.59 lakh doses were given during the day.

No new COVID-19 case was registered in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, the authorities said in a release, adding that there are zero active cases in the territory at present.

Out of the 10,642 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four have died, the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,797, new cases 26, death toll 10,082, recoveries 8,15,575, active cases 140 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT NP NP

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 22:24 IST

